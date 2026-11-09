Barcelona claimed all three points at the Wanda Metropolitano, settled first place, and everyone celebrated the historic comeback against Atletico Madrid. Everyone except one.

Raphinha, Barcelona's captain, was first out of the dressing room. Alone, eyes on the ground, his face scowling, he looked like a man who had lost the match rather than won it.

A single shot from the cameras after the final whistle told the story: the end of the game was not all celebration in the Blaugrana camp. So what happened to Barcelona's captain?

The moment of anger

According to the Catalan website "3Cat", Raphinha was not happy, a mood that jarred against the joy of his teammates. In some shots, he appeared angry, a scowl set across his face.

The trigger, according to the source, came a minute before the final whistle, when Barcelona won a free kick. The job was simple: keep possession and run down the clock. Instead, the Brazilian decided to take it himself.

His teammates did not like it. Pedri, Lamine Yamal and Frenkie de Jong went over to reprimand him, explaining that the team needed to keep hold of the ball rather than risk a shot that might hand it straight back to Atletico.

Failed attempts to calm him down

Raphinha was not in a good way. He never stopped trying throughout the match, but things do not always go the way you want, and his performance was not at its best.

Joan Garcia and Eric Garcia went over to him too. Neither could lift his mood.

First out of the dressing room, he walked alone with his eyes fixed on the ground, a fleeting image moments after Barcelona had settled their place at the top of the league.

Doping test adds to the tension

To make matters worse, Raphinha had to undergo a doping test, adding to his frustration at a moment when he was already in a foul mood.

So while Barcelona celebrated topping La Liga and a historic comeback against Atletico, their captain was living a completely different night: one of anger, reproach and solitude.