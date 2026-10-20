On video: PSG star capitalises on Yamal's mistake to find the back of Barcelona's net

Désiré Doué punished a mistake from Barcelona's Lamine Yamal to fire Paris Saint-Germain in front during the Champions League meeting between the two sides.

The PSG star struck in the 39th minute at the Parc des Princes, a third-round league-phase tie, lashing home a powerful effort from outside the box.

Yamal tried to float a long ball into midfield. João Neves gobbled it up and slipped it to Doué, who needed no second invitation, drilling a shot that caught goalkeeper Joan García cold and nestled into the net.

It keeps up a stunning run of form for Doué, who has now had a hand in 7 goals across his last 4 games for PSG and France, scoring 4 and setting up 3, according to figures from the "StatsduFoot" network.