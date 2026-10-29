Morocco legend Mustapha Hadji has named the best player in Africa during 2026, along with the "king of the black continent" throughout history.

Hadji won Africa's best player award himself in 1998, after a brilliant campaign across the Cup of Nations and the World Cup that same year.

For him, compatriot Achraf Hakimi deserves the honour this time round. The Paris Saint-Germain full-back has swept up a host of domestic and continental titles with his club.

Asked in his interview with Kooora which player merits the award this year, Hadji said: "This is a very difficult question, especially in light of the crisis that occurred in the Africa Cup final, and therefore the title has not yet been settled."

He added: "Looking at other tournaments, one can say that Achraf Hakimi has the edge because he won the UEFA Champions League and almost all the tournaments he took part in."

What a season it was for Hakimi. He drove PSG to the French league title, the domestic Super Cup, the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup, then reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations with Morocco. The identity of that champion still rests with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Hakimi also finished 13th in the 2026 Ballon d'Or race for the world's best player.

The "Ballon d'Or" tips the scales in Weah's favour over Salah

On the greatest in Africa's history, Hadji did not hesitate for long. "This is also a difficult question, but I choose George Weah," he said.

Why rank him above legends such as Mohamed Salah, Samuel Eto'o and Didier Drogba? Hadji explained: "Weah is the first African player to win the Ballon d'Or as the world's best player, and I played against him, and I consider him the king of the African continent."

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