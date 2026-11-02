On video: Mourinho insults the referee of the Real Madrid and Racing match

Portugal's Jose Mourinho tore into the Racing Santander players for their constant protesting of the referee's decisions during the clash with Los Blancos. The Real Madrid manager made no secret of his anger at the pressure they heaped on the official.

According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the meeting between Racing Santander and Real Madrid served up the refereeing controversy these fixtures so often throw up. Referee Munera Montero awarded an invalid penalty in favour of Kylian Mbappe just 10 minutes in.

That decision enraged the Racing Santander fans, who piled the pressure on the referee from the stands. The home side's players went well over the top with their protests too, and that was what caught Mourinho's eye.

DAZN's cameras picked up Mourinho speaking with Chendo, the first-team delegate at the royal club, as he vented his frustration at Racing Santander's players for their endless protests. "They are still talking to the bloody referee, it's unbelievable," he said.

The Portuguese boss wasn't done there. He went on: "Talk to the fourth official, but not like this. I have never seen such pressure before, I have never seen anything like this at all," a nod to the scale of the pressure bearing down on the refereeing team.