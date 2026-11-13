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While he was seeking to recover his sparkle and confidence, the Nigerian Ademola Lookman suffered a harsh new blow, after sustaining a sudden injury during his appearance with his country's national team against Tanzania in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, causing great concern within Atlético Madrid, who are anxiously awaiting the results of the medical examinations to determine the extent of the injury and the length of his absence.

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The Atlético Madrid forward hobbled off before the end of the first half after feeling sudden pain. The scene alarmed Nigeria's technical staff and Atlético supporters alike, with every early indication pointing to a muscular problem pending official confirmation from medical examinations.

No official diagnosis has yet been issued on the severity of the injury, and the affected area remains unidentified. The recovery period and medical examinations will determine how serious it is, whether he can feature in the return leg against Tanzania next Tuesday in Zanzibar, and how soon he returns to Atlético Madrid.

Lookman began the match brilliantly, as if determined to prove the international break would mark a fresh start. He played a part in his side's opener, threading a decisive pass to Alhassan Yusuf in the opening minutes after a move started by Akor Adams, making up for his stuttering start and showing he can still make a difference.

But the joy was short-lived. Minutes after that fine display, Lookman went down injured and was forced off before the break, with Moses Simon coming on in his place. One moment overturned all the calculations.

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After the interval, coach Eric Chelle introduced Ndidi and Tolu Arokodare, who sealed the win within just 15 minutes by scoring twice. The result confirmed Nigeria's superiority and strengthened their grip on second place in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group, guaranteeing their place at the tournament.

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Nigeria face Tanzania again next Tuesday, but barring surprises, Lookman will play no part. That only deepens the worry at Atlético Madrid, who are waiting for their player's return to learn the true extent of the injury.

This international break was supposed to be a golden chance for Lookman to recover his form after extremely difficult weeks with Atlético Madrid. The Nigerian had not only lost his place in the starting line-up, he did not even feature as a substitute against Barcelona, a clear message from Diego Simeone that he is not in his best shape.

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Simeone acknowledged as much. Lookman, for his part, had been keen to join up with his country in the hope of rediscovering his confidence and scoring goals. So far he has ended up with nothing but further concerns and an injury.

Simeone's side return to action on 22 November against Getafe in La Liga. Lookman's involvement in that match hinges on his recovery, which makes the coming days decisive in determining his fate.

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Caught between his own desire to return quickly and the caution of Atlético's medical staff, Lookman stands at a new crossroads. Either the injury is minor and he comes back quickly to reclaim his place, or it marks the start of a long crisis that keeps one of Atlético's most important signings this season off the pitch, at a time when the team need him more than ever.