On video: Italy with whatever players showed up: the Azzurri devour Zidane's Roosters at the San Siro

The result sent the Azzurri top of Group One on 10 points, ahead of France on goal difference and the head-to-head record. Belgium sit third with 9 points, while Turkey prop up the table without a single point.

France could hardly have started better. They took an early lead in the tenth minute through Michael Olise, who pounced on a glaring error from Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as he tried to play out from the back.

Donnarumma misjudged the pass. The ball fell to Olise, who made the most of it, skipping past Alessandro Bastoni before firing into the net to put his country one goal up.

Italy refused to buckle. They clawed their way back into the match inside the first half, Francesco Pio Esposito levelling in the 26th minute after a decisive pass from Niccolo Cambiaghi, all despite France's considerable dominance of the opening period.

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After the restart, the hosts pressed on in search of a goal to go ahead, but France took a grip on the game and spurned several chances. Donnarumma kept them out with powerful saves, most notably from Rayan Cherki and Adrien Rabiot.

Italy nearly went in front from the penalty spot, only for Sebastiano Esposito to drag his effort wide in the 60th minute.

Compensation arrived soon enough. Davide Frattesi struck Italy's second in the 63rd minute after a pass from Federico Dimarco, turning the tie in the Azzurri's favour amid wild celebrations at the San Siro.

In front now, Italy took over. Their attacks kept flowing towards the French goal and earned a second penalty, this one converted by Pio Esposito in the 75th minute. His third goal for the hosts and his second of the night made up for brother Sebastiano's earlier miss from the spot.

France chased the game after the third goal but could make no headway against the bravery of the Azzurri's midfield and defence. The hosts ran out thrilling 3-1 winners over Zinedine Zidane's side.

The first leg had finished 1-1, Olise putting France ahead with a wonderful free-kick before Alessandro Bastoni levelled for Italy.

Today's win hands Italy a far calmer approach to their final group match, away to Belgium. A draw will be enough to see them through to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League.