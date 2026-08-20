France's Ibrahima Konate began his career in the Real Madrid shirt with an emotional message to the club's fans, stressing that his move was not merely a transfer but a childhood dream finally coming true.

In his first words after officially signing until 2030, Konate said: "Hello Madridista, I'm very happy to be here, I hope to see you very soon at the Bernabeu, hala Madrid!".

The defender arrives on a free transfer from Liverpool. He added in moving remarks: "The first shirt I ever owned in my life was a Real Madrid one, and from that moment I always dreamt of playing for this team, and today I have achieved my dream. I promise you that I will give everything I have for this shirt".

His unveiling at Real Madrid's training ground produced a striking moment. Konate stood in front of the club's 15 Champions League trophies, contemplating the titles, and lingered for a long time over the 2022 crown.

He spoke candidly about it: "I feel a little emotional, especially about the 2022 title in Paris, because I was playing for Liverpool in that final".

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Konate lost that match with Liverpool against Real Madrid thanks to a Vinicius goal. Today it has turned into fresh motivation for the Frenchman, who this time wants to taste European glory in the champions' shirt after witnessing it from the other side.