A former Saudi player took aim at Simone Inzaghi, the Italian head coach of Al-Hilal, insisting "the Boss" will win neither the Roshn League title nor the AFC Champions League Elite under him.

Inzaghi led Al-Hilal to a 4-2 win over Al-Faisaly on Friday evening at the Kingdom Arena in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the opening round of the Roshn League.

The result did not silence the doubters. Abdulrahim Jaizawi, the former Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad player, criticised the Italian over Al-Hilal's second-half dip and the two goals they conceded in five minutes.

Jaizawi said, in remarks to the "Dawrina Ghair" programme on the "Saudia" channel: "I am one of those people who are convinced that it is impossible for (Simone) Inzaghi to be Al-Hilal's coach."

He explained: "In the first half Al-Hilal were good, but from the start of the second half until the fourth goal was scored (in the 82nd minute), we saw the Al-Faisaly goalkeeper only a few times. Is it conceivable that this is Al-Hilal?"

His verdict was blunt. "This team wants to compete for the league and to win titles, but with Inzaghi, they will only win the King's Cup, and it will be impossible for them to win the league title or the Elite."

The Italian did deliver silverware last season, guiding Al-Hilal to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup. He then lost the Roshn League to Al-Nassr and crashed out of the AFC Champions League Elite in the round of 16 against Qatar's Al-Sadd.