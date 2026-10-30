Hansi Flick has refused to rule out signing a centre-back in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Barcelona's winning run came to a halt this season with defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Next up for the Catalans is a trip to face Deportivo Alavés tomorrow, Saturday, in round 11 of the Spanish league.

Newspaper AS published Flick's comments from the press conference, where the German said: "Will the club sign a centre-back? I spoke about this when the transfer market opened, and I said that we are always looking for what is best for the team, and for how to improve it."

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He continued: "We'll see what happens. We still have a few weeks before the winter transfer market opens. We talk daily about many matters with Deco, Bojan and the members of my coaching staff. If we are able to do something, then perhaps we will do it."

Asked about his fragile defence, he said: "In the end, defending is not the responsibility of the back line alone, but the forward also takes part in the defensive process. Everyone is responsible for that."

The manager stressed: "First of all, we must not lose the ball easily. We lost some balls against Real Madrid, and that is not good. It usually happens to us, and we have to play with more intelligence and focus."

He added: "When we defend inside the penalty area, it is also important to mark the opponents well, and that is something we did not do either. We have to improve these aspects. We train on them, we take them into account, and we talk about them with the players."

Turning to Lamine Yamal losing out in the Ballon d'Or race, he said: "Harry Kane also deserves to win it. You know my opinion about Lamine, as I believe he has the level that qualifies him to win this award. I said that to him and to the team."

Flick continued: "Likewise, Pau Cubarsí deserved to win the Kopa trophy, as he put in an exceptional season and a wonderful World Cup."

"But what I see and what I feel is that I am extremely proud of Yamal," he noted. "His reaction was good, and what I see in training is that he has great focus. That is how champions behave, and I am very happy that he is following this approach and has this mentality."

He concluded: "We accept it. And I am glad that this chapter is over, so that we can focus on matters that are extremely important for us."