Al-Ittihad have climbed to the top of the Saudi Roshn League, at least for now, after brushing aside hosts Al-Faisaly in a game lit up by Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri.

The visitors won 3-1 at the Al-Majma'ah Sports City Stadium on Friday, in the seventh round of the Roshn League.

Steven Bergwijn broke the deadlock in the 28th minute. The Dutch winger latched onto a pass from Colombian midfielder Richard Rios and lashed a powerful shot from outside the box into the net.

En-Nesyri doubled the lead two minutes before the break, deftly turning a superb low cross from Nigerian teammate George Ilenikhena home from close range.

The Moroccan wasn't finished there. He grabbed the third himself in the 59th minute, again finishing off an Ilenikhena delivery in front of goal.

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Congolese forward Theo Bongonda pulled one back for Al-Faisaly in the 87th minute, drilling a fierce effort from outside the area that Serbian goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic couldn't keep out.

The result made it three wins on the bounce for Al-Ittihad, five in seven, with just two draws and no defeats in the league this season.

"The Tigers" now sit top of the Roshn League on 17 points, one clear of second-placed Al-Qadsiah and two ahead of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, who have a game in hand.

Al-Faisaly, by contrast, slipped to a fourth defeat of the campaign to go with three draws. They languish in 17th, second from bottom, with just three points.