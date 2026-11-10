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FBL-WC-2026-MATCH95-ARG-EGYAFP
Loai Mohamed
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On video: Egypt beat Tunisia on home soil in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers for youth players

Egypt
Tunisia

Shabon brace tips the scales in Egypt's favour

Egypt's youth team kicked off their North Africa qualifying campaign for the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations with a precious 2-1 win over Tunisia on Tuesday.

Omar Shaboun was the match-winner. The Enppi striker scored both goals for the young Pharaohs against the hosts, handing his country three precious points at the start of the tournament.

Adam Al-Zreibi netted Tunisia's only reply. Egypt could have stretched their lead, but left-back Hossam Hassan missed a penalty in the 76th minute.

Those three points put Egypt top of the standings, ahead of Algeria on goal difference. Algeria had claimed a first-round win over Morocco by a single goal to nil earlier in the day.

Tunisia are hosting the North Africa qualifiers with four teams in action: Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco.

Morocco will stage the finals next year.

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