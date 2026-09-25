Belgium got their UEFA Nations League campaign up and running with a deserved 2-0 win over Italy on the opening matchday, the Red Devils banking their first three points of the competition.

Mika Godts was the hero. The Paris Saint-Germain forward opened his international account in a Belgium shirt and dragged his country past the Azzurri.

His opener arrived just 20 minutes in, and what a goal it was. Godts collected the ball on the left flank, drove into the heart of the defence, danced past two Italian defenders and finished calmly to put Belgium ahead.





Substitute Dodi Lukebakio wrapped it up on 69 minutes. He pounced on a precise, decisive pass from Charles De Ketelaere and killed off any hope of an Italian comeback.

The result lit up the race for top spot early. Belgium share the summit with France on three points apiece, while Italy and Turkey sit bottom without a point between them.















