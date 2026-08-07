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FBL-HKG-ENG-GER-PR-BUNDESLIGA-ASTON VILLA-BAYERN MUNICHAFP
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

On video: Aston Villa fall into the grip of Bayern Munich ahead of the European Super Cup

Bayern Munich vs Aston Villa
Bayern Munich
Aston Villa
Club Friendlies
Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa
Paris Saint-Germain
UEFA Super Cup
Germany
England
France
Austria

The Europa League champions prepare for an eagerly awaited clash with Paris Saint-Germain

Bayern Munich rounded off their pre-season Asian tour with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Friday evening. The friendly took place at the Kai Tak Sports Park stadium in Hong Kong as part of the Audi Football Summit.

Kim Min-jae opened the scoring for the Bavarians in the 37th minute, heading home a Tom Bischof free-kick. Luis Diaz doubled the lead in the 74th minute with a superb strike, latching onto a pass from Arijon Ibrahimovic.

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Joao Gomes pulled one back for Villa in the 83rd minute. Manuel Neuer then took over in the closing stages, brilliantly denying Tammy Abraham one-on-one to preserve his side's lead until the final whistle.

Bayern controlled the game for long spells, especially in the first half, where their high pressing set the tone. With a number of first-choice players and returning injury absentees on the pitch, they took the win, and Luis Diaz walked away with the man of the match award.

Now the Bavarian giants head back to Munich on Saturday. Next up is a friendly against Leipzig at the Allianz Arena on 15 August.

Villa, meanwhile, close out their pre-season with defeat ahead of a much bigger test. They face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup next Wednesday at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, Austria.


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