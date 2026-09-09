Dominik Szoboszlai levelled for Liverpool against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday evening, both sides opening their UEFA Champions League league phase, and the Hungarian finished off a wonderful back-heel from Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo in the 40th minute.

The goal arrived just before the break at Anfield, hauling Liverpool back into a game Atletico Madrid had led in the tournament's first round.

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Araujo's assist stole plenty of attention. The pass came off the heel in a striking piece of skill from the defender, who joined Liverpool this summer from Barcelona on loan until the end of the 2026-27 season.

Liverpool confirmed last August that they had struck a deal to loan Araujo, a player with more than 200 Barcelona appearances and three La Liga titles to his name, before his move to Anfield to bolster manager Andoni Iraola's defence.

Szoboszlai, meanwhile, has now been involved in 10 UEFA Champions League goals since the start of last season, more than any other midfielder in the competition, with 6 goals and 4 assists, according to "WhoScored".

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