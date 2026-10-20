Badr Al-Ghannam, the president of Al-Taawoun, accused the referee of his side's match against Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Roshn League of favouring the Eastern side ahead of its upcoming clash against Al-Hilal.

Al-Qadsiah edged their hosts Al-Taawoun by a single goal in Tuesday's meeting between the two sides at Buraidah, in the tenth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders struck the only goal, lashing home a powerful effort from inside the box in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Youm" published a video clip of Al-Ghannam, sitting in the stands of Al-Taawoun's stadium and directing angry words at the match referee.

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According to the newspaper, the Al-Taawoun president accused the referee of three times ignoring a yellow card for Al-Qadsiah's Musab Al-Juwayr, sparing him a suspension against Al-Hilal.

Al-Qadsiah host Al-Hilal next Friday at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the eleventh round of the Saudi Roshn League.

The win sent Al-Qadsiah top of the Saudi League table with 25 points, a single point clear of second-placed Al-Hilal, who have played one match fewer.