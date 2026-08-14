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Al Hilal v Al Najmah: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Loai Mohamed

Translated by

On video: Al-Nassr legend to Inzaghi: is Benzema in his twenties?

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Al Hilal vs Al-Faisaly
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Hussein Abdulghani criticises Al-Hilal's handling of Ali Al-Bulaihi

Hussein Abdulghani, the former Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli star, expressed surprise at the comments made by Simone Inzaghi, the coach of Al-Hilal, regarding his intention to rely on young elements in his squad for the new season.

Asked at a press conference on Thursday why he had left the veteran 36-year-old defender Ali Al-Bulaihi out of his plans, Inzaghi explained that he wants to build around younger players.

"Al-Bulaihi is currently training, but since there are other young players, I want to carry out a rotation process," he said.

Al-Bulaihi appears to be outside the Italian coach's plans for the new season. Press reports have spoken of a possible move to one of the Saudi Roshn League clubs before the summer transfer window closes.

Abdulghani did not hold back. Speaking on the "Nadeena" programme on "MBC", he hit out at Inzaghi's reasoning: "Is this on the basis that (Karim) Benzema is 20 years old, and that (Kalidou) Koulibaly is 21 years old?"

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Benzema is 38 years old, while the Senegalese defender is 35 years old.

"Al-Bulaihi has had a wonderful career with Al-Hilal, and he was a fundamental pillar of the team over many long years," Abdulghani added. "I see Inzaghi's comments as mere talk, and the coach does not want the player to continue."

The former defender also took aim at the decision to leave Al-Bulaihi out of group training and force him into individual sessions, a move designed to pressure him into asking to leave.

Al-Bulaihi joined Al-Hilal in 2017 from Al-Fateh and won a string of domestic and Asian titles with the leaders.

Al-Hilal are preparing to face Al-Faisaly this evening, Friday, in the opening of their matches in the Saudi Roshn Pro League this season.

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