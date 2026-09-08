Al-Ahli full-back Mohamed Abdel Rahman has revealed the details of the altercation between him and his English team-mate Ivan Toney during the Al-Qadsiah match in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Ahli fell to a 3-2 defeat against Al-Qadsiah on Tuesday at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the sixth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Midway through the second half, the cameras caught a heated exchange between Toney and Abdel Rahman as they came off for a water break. Al-Ahli were trailing 3-1 at the time.

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Speaking to the "Thmanyah" channels after the final whistle, Abdel Rahman played it down: "(Ivan) Toney is my big brother, and these things happen on the pitch."

He added: "Perhaps we did not understand each other in that moment, but he remains my big brother, and I learn a lot from him. We apologised to each other, and things are now fine."

Toney had scored both of Al-Ahli's goals against Al-Qadsiah. It wasn't enough to prevent a third defeat of the season.