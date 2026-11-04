Fenerbahce stunned Liverpool in Istanbul, turning a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead inside six minutes to down the English visitors on Wednesday at the Chobani Stadium in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League.

The defeat leaves Liverpool stuck on 9 points, down in fifth place, while Fenerbahce climbed to 5 points and 19th.

Young Englishman Trey Nyoni broke the deadlock in the 25th minute, lashing in a powerful strike that deflected off a Fenerbahce player and changed direction before nestling in the net.

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Four minutes later, former Manchester United man Mason Greenwood levelled in identical fashion for the Turkish side. His direct free kick clipped the wall and deceived Alisson Becker to make it 1-1 in the 29th minute.

Liverpool bossed possession in the first half, enjoying 69% of the ball to Fenerbahce's 31%.

The attempts on goal told a different story. Liverpool fired 9 shots, one of them striking the woodwork, while the hosts managed 8, two of them on target.

After the break the English side turned the screw, and Alexander Isak made it 2-1 in the 69th minute. Fenerbahce hit straight back with two goals, Archie Brown in the 73rd and Vedat Muriqi in the 79th.

Liverpool threw everything at an equaliser in the closing minutes, but the Turkish defence stood firm. Fenerbahce held on for a 3-2 win.