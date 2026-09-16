Zamalek snatched a dramatic win from the jaws of hosts Ghazl El Mahalla on Wednesday evening at El Mahalla Stadium, in the fifth round of the Egyptian Premier League.

Ahmed Sherif settled it from the penalty spot in the 86th minute. One goal was all the White Knights needed.

The match rarely rose above average, with play bogged down in midfield for long spells. The real threat came from the hosts, who imposed relative control over the run of play.

Saidou Kaibou created the first dangerous moment, lashing a powerful strike from the left of the box, but the ball struck Zamalek defender Mohamed Ismail and changed direction.

Zamalek hit back through crosses, most notably a well-executed delivery from Abdallah El Said that reached the head of Shikabala Banza, who steered it wide in a wasted chance.

Back came Ghazl El Mahalla. Mohamed Ashraf unleashed a rocket from outside the box that flashed just past the post, before Abdou Yahya squandered the best opening of the tie with a right-footed shot from inside the area. Veteran goalkeeper El Mahdi Soliman produced a brilliant save to turn it behind for a corner.

Another cross found Abdou Yahya amid clear defensive confusion in the Zamalek backline. The striker fired hard, Soliman saved again to protect his clean sheet, and a Zamalek defender escaped a certain red card after a violent challenge on the Mahalla striker, who was in an offside position that spared his opponent the punishment.

With the match drifting towards a goalless draw, Zamalek won a penalty in the 86th minute. Ahmed Sherif buried it, handing the White Knights three precious points from the heart of Mahalla.

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What does the result mean?

This dramatic win took Zamalek to 13 points and top of the table on goal difference over Al Ahly, off the back of four wins and a single draw from five matches.

Ghazl El Mahalla, by contrast, stayed frozen on one point. That leaves them 20th and rock bottom with a single draw and four defeats, despite the fighting performance and the control they showed against one of the league's giants.