Real Madrid escaped the trap set by hosts Elche in the dying moments, sparking concern among their fans ahead of the eagerly awaited derby against Atletico Madrid next Sunday.

Los Blancos were cruising to an easy win, then made things difficult for themselves and snatched three points by the skin of their teeth with a 3-2 result on Tuesday evening at the Manuel Martinez Valero stadium in the sixth round of the Spanish league.

The victory lifted Real Madrid to second place on 15 points, behind leaders Barcelona on goal difference. Barca can stretch the gap should they beat Racing Santander on Wednesday.

Five wins from six now stand next to their name this season, the only blemish a fourth-round defeat away to Real Betis.

Elche, by contrast, remain stuck on just two points in last place.

The struggle continues away from home

Away days keep testing Real Madrid, even in victory.

Over their last nine La Liga matches on the road before Elche, they stumbled five times, losing four, most recently at Real Betis, and drawing once. Today they barely dodged a fifth.

What stands out is that Real Madrid now head to the Wanda Metropolitano to face their capital neighbours in another test away from the Santiago Bernabeu. That only deepens the concern given how their performance dipped in the second half.

Mourinho's gamble

Jose Mourinho made a number of changes to his line-up compared to the last match. The most notable was leaving out Jude Bellingham and turning to Arda Guler, bringing back Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield after a long absence at the expense of Bernardo Silva, and resting Denzel Dumfries, who had been a regular at right-back.

That was not all. With the lead secured in the second half, Mourinho rested the rest of his players, taking off Vinicius Junior and Arda Guler with the derby in mind.

Yet he found himself level at 2-2 in the closing minutes before substitute Carlos Espi rescued him.

The Portuguese perhaps preferred to keep a number of his players fresh for the important clash with Atletico Madrid.

A Madrid brace

Real Madrid opened the match with fierce attacking pressure on the hosts, as expected, and came close to an early goal more than once but for their players' recklessness in front of goal.

They waited until the 26th minute for the first goal, an own goal by Elche goalkeeper Matias Dituro after a superb direct free kick from Turkey's Arda Guler struck the right post, brushed the keeper and nestled in the net.

Seven minutes later, Kylian Mbappe doubled the lead, turning in a low cross from new arrival Yan Diomande for the Ivorian star's first assist.

The pressure kept coming, and four minutes before the break Mbappe found the net again. Referee Gil Manzano ruled it out, flagging the Frenchman offside the moment Fede Valverde threaded a through ball beyond Elche's defence.

Elche return

Real Madrid's display dropped off noticeably after the interval, and Mourinho's changes, seemingly aimed at resting his squad, cost him a goal that pulled the hosts back into the game.

In the 71st minute, Abiel Osorio rose to head a Lucas Cepeda cross easily past Thibaut Courtois, unmarked and unchallenged, catching Real Madrid's defence off guard.

Eleven minutes on, Fernando Nino levelled it. He had no trouble steering the ball into the far corner, beyond Courtois's reach.

Espi the saviour

With everyone bracing for a draw, substitute Carlos Espi popped up to score the winner in second-half stoppage time, finishing a precise low pass from Mbappe.

It was not the first time the new arrival had played saviour. He had already handed Real Madrid a last-gasp win the same way against Espanyol on the opening weekend.

Back then, the young Spanish striker came on in the final ten minutes with the score at 1-1 and struck the decisive goal.