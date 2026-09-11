The Eastern Province derby in Dammam delivered a genuine footballing epic. Al-Qadsiah and Al-Ettifaq traded blows in the seventh round of the Saudi Roshn League before settling on a thrilling three-all draw, one that saw Al-Qadsiah squander a golden chance to go top.

An Al-Qadsiah storm in three minutes

Brendan Rodgers set his side up in their usual fashion: lethal counter-attacks and blistering pace.

Three minutes was all they needed to stun their guests. In the 12th minute, the impressive full-back Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat burst forward and whipped in a precise cross that Mexican Julian Quinones, last season's league top scorer, superbly steered into the net.

Barely three minutes later, the same picture played out again. Ghana's Bonsu Baah led the counter and slipped the ball into the box for Italian Mateo Retegui, who made it two in the 15th minute and set the Al-Qadsiah stands alight with chants of "The Dammam storm blows".

The numbers behind that attacking brilliance are striking. Abu Al-Shamat, a right-back, has racked up six goal contributions in seven matches with three goals and three assists.

Quinones, meanwhile, moved to four contributions with three goals and one assist, while Retegui carried on his fine form with six goals in eight matches across all competitions.

The Knight of Al-Dahna refuses to surrender

Al-Ettifaq, nicknamed the Knight of Al-Dahna, had other ideas. In the 26th minute, an organised move began with Ivorian Abdullah and ran through a clever touch from Frenchman N'Golo Kante before reaching Bersant Celina, who superbly pulled one back.

After the break, the visitors kept up the pressure. The equaliser arrived in the 64th minute through Spaniard Alvaro Medran, turning the derby on its head amid wild scenes in the green stands and the famous commentator's cry, "The Knight has returned to you and is still in the saddle of his steed".

A crazy scenario in the closing minutes

Just as a draw looked settled, substitute Mohammed Hamad Al-Qahtani grabbed the spotlight. His strike in the 81st minute put Al-Qadsiah back in front, and the Knights of Khobar believed they had won the top-of-the-table clash.

The response came quickly and fatally. Sweden's Jordan Larsson levelled for the third time in the 85th minute, settling a crazy derby three goals apiece.

Al-Qadsiah squander top spot

That thrilling draw cost Al-Qadsiah outright top spot. They move to 16 points from seven matches, with five wins, one draw and one defeat, having scored sixteen goals and conceded eight. It leaves them second behind leaders Al-Ittihad on 17 points, and just one point clear of third-placed Al-Hilal, who have fifteen points from six matches.

Al-Ettifaq, for their part, climbed to eleven points and seventh place. A commendable comeback, and real character shown against one of the strongest sides in the league this season.