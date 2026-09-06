Jamie Vardy has finally settled his future. The veteran English striker put pen to paper on a one-year deal with his new club on Sunday.

Vardy, 39, joined Burnley, who are competing in the English Championship this season.

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The signing ends weeks of speculation over his next destination following his departure from Italy's Cremonese.

"I'm very happy to be here now at Burnley," Vardy said after signing. "This club has a real footballing history, and passionate fans who deserve a team that represents them and their city."

He added: "I can't wait to get out on the pitch and help the team move in the right direction."

Vardy's new move comes after a season in Italy with Cremonese, which he joined once his long career with Leicester City came to an end.

The former England striker scored 7 goals and provided 3 assists in 29 Serie A matches last season, before leaving the club after its relegation to the second division.

Thirteen seasons at Leicester City turned Vardy into one of the club's most prominent icons. He led them to their historic Premier League title triumph in the 2015-2016 season.

He played more than 400 matches for the Foxes across all competitions, scoring 200 goals.

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