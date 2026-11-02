Dutch coach Marino Pušić faced a fresh wave of anger from Al-Ahli's fans after the team he manages stumbled to a 0-0 draw against Qatar's Al-Sadd in the fourth round of the AFC Champions League Elite. The result fell well short of what supporters had hoped for. They had been waiting for a revival to put the team back on the road to victory.

This draw only extended a string of disappointing results that have dogged Al-Ahli lately. A heavy 6-1 defeat to Al-Shabab in the twelfth round of the Saudi Roshn League had already piled pressure on the coaching staff, with reports circulating that Pušić could leave his post.

Anger in the Al-Ahli stands renewed

Al-Ahli's fans refused to accept another stumble. They voiced their rejection of the Dutch coach with repeated chants of "Pušić out" both during the match and after the final whistle, a clear message about where they stand on his future at the head of the coaching staff.

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Those chants started up again after the final whistle. Pušić left the pitch for the dressing room without going to salute the fans, and the charged atmosphere only sharpened the questions about his future, especially after the harsh defeat to Al-Shabab and now the Asian draw.

A surprising response from Pušić to the fans' stance

Asked why he had not gone to salute the fans after the match, Pušić responded calmly. He put it down to his belief in letting the players soak up the fans' appreciation, saying: "Saluting the fans is a very special moment for the players, and I am always accustomed to saluting the fans from afar, and leaving the space for the players to receive the appreciation they deserve."

On the result itself, the Dutch coach did not hide his disappointment, even as he insisted his team had played well and come close to all three points. "A draw with the taste of defeat," he said. "We won a point but we lost two points based on the course of the match."

Pušić justified his view by pointing to Al-Sadd's goalkeeper claiming the man of the match award, which he reckoned showed just how much danger his side had created. "I am very proud of what the players delivered on the pitch," he added. "We played well and dominated the course of the match significantly, and we lacked the finishing after we wasted many chances."

He was satisfied with his players too, stressing that Al-Ahli imposed their attacking presence and created enough chances to settle the encounter. "I am completely satisfied with the players' performance and the level they delivered," he said, "and my team posed a real danger to Al-Sadd's goal."