On the anniversary of the remontada: Italian referee to officiate Barcelona's clash with Aston Villa

UEFA have appointed Italian referee Davide Massa to take charge of the match between Barcelona and Aston Villa, set for Tuesday 3 November at the Spotify Camp Nou in the fourth round of the league phase of the 2026-2027 UEFA Champions League.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Massa will oversee the eagerly awaited clash, with compatriots Alessio Berti and Filippo Meli running the lines and Fabio Maresca as fourth official.

Germany's Bastian Dankert takes charge of VAR, assisted by Switzerland's Lukas Fandrich.

A second meeting

This marks the second time Massa has refereed a Barcelona match. He previously handled the Catalans' 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt last season at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Next matches BAR Champions League 15:00 AVL

Barcelona were far from their best that night, but a Jules Koundé brace turned the game around.

Three rounds into the league phase, Aston Villa boast a perfect record. They sit among the teams that have won every match, alongside Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Real Betis.

Barcelona, by contrast, opened their European campaign with two wins before losing the last round at the Parc des Princes against Paris Saint-Germain.

Hansi Flick and his players rediscovered their best level against Alavés last Saturday. Now they want to make the most of the English side's visit to the Spotify Camp Nou, returning to winning ways in the Champions League and taking a fresh step towards direct qualification for the round of 16.