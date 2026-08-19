Al-Qadisiyah fans woke up to a string of pleasant surprises on Wednesday 19 August, chief among them the signing of Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders from Manchester City.

Reijnders wasn't the only good news, though. Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiyah" revealed that the Aramco Stadium, which will host the team's matches, is close to being ready.

According to the newspaper, workers have completed the transport and installation of the pitch using the latest specialised technologies in building world-class sports stadiums, leaving it ready to host matches.

The Aramco Stadium holds around 47,000 spectators across all categories, with advanced hospitality facilities and digital services that ease access and movement inside the ground.

Fifteen internal gates give access to the ground, backed by smart crowd management systems and advanced solutions to organise the movement of fans and reduce congestion before and after events.

The newspaper also lifted the lid on some of the technologies borrowed from European stadiums. The pitch, for instance, comes fitted with a system to draw off rainwater, speed up drainage and reduce its negative impact during matches.

Ventilation is another feature. It links to an air-conditioning system with a capacity reaching 22,500 tonnes of cooling that covers every part of the stadium.

Designers also calibrated the airflow at the Aramco Stadium precisely during the design stages, using advanced simulation technologies to ensure the highest levels of comfort and efficiency even in harsh climatic conditions.

Al-Qadisiyah want every condition in place to achieve the best possible results, especially with the team set to feature in the AFC Champions League Elite for the first time in its history.