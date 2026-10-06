Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sportreports that although the Turkey international only signed a new Juventus contract until 2030 in February, he could still leave Turin if one condition is met.

Juventus would be ready to sanction Yildiz's exit if they fail to qualify for the Champions League again this season, according to the report. They missed out on Europe's top club competition at the end of last season and are now playing in the Europa League.

Corriere dello Sport says Juve want around €100 million for Yildiz. Real Madrid are reportedly willing to pay exactly that if Juve miss out on the Champions League again, and would then back themselves to land the 21-year-old.

Which clubs apart from Real Madrid are also interested in Kenan Yildiz?

As well as Arsenal and Bayern Munich, the report names two more clubs. Arsenal, however, only signed Christos Tzolis this summer for Yildiz's position on the left wing. A return to Bayern Munich, where the attacker developed before moving on to Turin after disagreements, currently looks highly unlikely.

At Frosinone on the opening Serie A matchday, Yildiz broke his foot and has been out ever since. He is not expected back in Turin until towards the end of the first half of the season, so interested clubs such as Real are likely to wait and see how he looks in the second half of the campaign. Last season, Yildiz produced ten goals and seven assists in 36 top-flight matches in Italy. He has made 31 international appearances for Turkey to date (five goals).