Omeruo and Awaziem shine in Leganes draw against Mallorca

The Nigeria internationals played key roles for the Cucumber Growers as they earned their first point since March

Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem featured as secured a 1-1 draw against Mallorca in Friday’s game at Visit Mallorca Estadi.

Since the resumption of the Spanish top-flight after the coronavirus break, the Cucumber Growers clinched their first point against the Vermilions.

The Estadio Municipal de Butarque outfit have lost their previous two games against and league leaders .

More teams

In an effort to return to winning ways and keep a clean sheet, manager Javier Aguirre paired Omeruo and Awaziem along with Unai Bustinza at the heart of the defence.

It was, however, their hosts that opened the scoring in the ninth minute through Salva but they battled to equalize and avoid a third consecutive defeat, with the Super Eagles stars starring.

Omeruo won five aerial contests in the encounter and had a 75% successful pass rate while his compatriot Awaziem played two shots and made one tackle.

Oscar Rodriguez scored the equalizing goal with three minutes left to play to help Leganes pick their 24th point in 30 games this season.

Omeruo featured for the duration of the game while his compatriot Awaziem was on parade for 81 minutes before making way for Javier Aviles.

Cameroonian midfielder Ibrahim Amadou played for 62 minutes before he was replaced by Miguel Angel Guerrero while international Roger Assale featured for 81 minutes.

The African stars will hope to help Leganes return to winning ways when they face Granada, who will be expected to feature ’s Ramon Azeez, on June 22.

Omeruo and Awaziem have made 21 league appearances for the Cucumber Growers this campaign and will hope to continue their consistent performances.

The duo are key member of the Super Eagles and were part of the side that won a bronze medal at the 2019 in .