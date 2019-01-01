Omeruo and Awaziem in action as En-Nesyri secure Leganes third win of season
Nigeria defenders Kenneth Omeruo and Chidozie Awaziem helped Leganes keep a clean sheet while Morocco's Youssef En-Nesyri was on target in their 2-0 win over Espanyol.
Omeruo and Awaziem were in action for the duration as Leganes kept their second clean sheet in La Liga this season.
In the second half, En-Nesyri gave the hosts a two-goal lead at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque with his fourth league goal of the campaign.
He was later replaced on the stroke of full-time as Leganes bolstered their chances of getting out of the relegation zone with 13 points after 17 league outings - two points adrift of safety.
Their next La Liga fixture is a visit to Real Valladolid on January 3.