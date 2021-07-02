Olympic Games: Israel-based keeper Nali headlines Zambia squad

The Coppers Queens are drawn in Group F alongside Netherlands, Brazil and China and will play their opener on July 21

Israel-based goalkeeper Hazel Nali is one of the four foreign-based players named in the 22-member squad for Zambia ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

On Friday, coach Bruce Mwape named Hali, who turns out for Hapoel Be’er Sheva, in the squad alongside Barbara Banda (Shanghai Shengli - China), Hellen Mubanga (CFF Zaragoza - Spain), and Rachael Kundananji (BIIK Kazygurt - Kazakhstan) ahead of the tournament set to run between July 23 to August 8 in Tokyo.

Zesco Girls’ N’gambo Musole and her Indeni Roses counterpart Catherine Musonda have also made the cut after impressing in the local league.

Mwape also kept faith in several members of the Olympic qualifying team with skipper Barbara Banda, Margaret Belemu, Martha Tembo, Lushomo Mweemba, Anita Mulenga, Ireen Lungu, Hellen Mubanga, and Grace Chanda also making the squad.

On Thursday, the Copper Queens lost 2-0 to newly-promoted Lusaka Province FAZ Division One outfit Chilanga Stars in a practice match at Edwin Imboela Stadium.

With most of the team’s planned friendlies being cancelled owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, the technical bench has been testing the team against some male opposition in readiness for the Tokyo action.

The Queens have so far played international friendlies with Chile whom they beat 2-1 and South Africa who defeated them 3-1 while two high-profile matches including the game against Great Britain, that was scheduled for July 1 at Stoke City Stadium, did not take place.

In Tokyo, the Copper Queens have been drawn in Group F with China, Brazil, and the Netherlands, and will start their campaign on July 21 against the Netherlands.

Zambia will be the only team representing Africa at the tournament where the top two teams and third best-placed teams qualify to the knock-out stages.

Zambia squad; Goalkeepers; Hazel Nali (Hapoel Be’er Sheva), N’gambo Musole (ZESCO girls), and Catherine Musonda (Indeni Rose).

Defenders: Margaret Belemu (Red Arrows), Esther Siamfuko (Queens Academy), Agness Musesa, Anita Mulenga, Martha Tembo, Lushomo Mweemba (all Green Buffaloes), Vast Phiri (ZESCO Girls), and Fikile Khosa (Red Arrows).

Midfielders: Mary Wilombe (Red Arrows), Ireen Lungu (Green Buffaloes), Esther Namukwasa (Indeni Roses), Susan Katongo (ZISD Queens), Avell Chitundu (Zesco Girls), Hellen Chanda (Red Arrows).

Strikers: Barbara Banda (Shanghai Shengli - China), Grace Chanda (Red Arrows), Hellen Mubanga (CFF Zaragoza - Spain), Rachael Kundananji (BIIK Kazygurt - Kazakhstan), and Ochumba Oseke (Red Arrows).