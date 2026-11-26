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A nightmare first hour, then a fantastic final half-hour. Milan come from 2-0 down in Athens, with Hutchinson leading the fightback and Amorim getting his substitutions right.

MILAN

Maignan 5.5: Doesn't come for the corner and is unlucky to turn the ball into his own net. Some of his clearances go astray too. Not his best performance in a Milan shirt.

Gila 6.5: Throws himself into the battle from the start. Struggles early on but grows into the game.

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De Winter 5: The Belgian makes several mistakes that help the Greek side's forwards, including in the build-up to Jota's second goal. He looks distracted and a little too casual. Distracted. (53' Tomori 6.5: Brings aggression and reads danger early. Makes a difference.)

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Next matches CGL Serie A 14:45 MIL

Diawara 6: Keeps the hosts' Mexican striker Gonzalez under control. Makes no obvious mistakes, even when Olympiacos raise the tempo and push forward through their attacking midfielders. Solid. (67' Terracciano 6: Holds firm. A step forward after a difficult spell.)

Estupiñán 5: After starting four matches on the bench, this could and should have been his big chance. He wastes it. Offers little in attack, defends poorly and makes plenty of mistakes when carrying the ball out. Disappointing. (46' Musah 6.5: Quiets Pedersen after his forceful display and offers far more than Estupiñán in build-up play. The balancing influence.)

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Jashari 5.5: Off the pace and short of ideas when building play. The Swiss midfielder is among the worst players on the pitch in the first part of the match. Improves slightly once Pulisic comes on and helps him build play. Must do better.

Rabiot 6: Again, his Thursday-night display lacks the spark and authority of his league performances. His experience helps Milan protect their lead late on.

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Hutchinson 8: A night to remember for the former Nottingham Forrest player. A superb solo move brings his first goal in a European competition, and he then supplies two assists that Cisse and Pulisic turn into a Milan victory. Man of the match

Cisse 7.5: Becomes the youngest player in Milan's history to score four goals in a European competition. His poacher's finish, worthy of a seasoned No.9, takes him to 10 goals in an extraordinary season so far. Goalscorer. (83' Comotto not rated)

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Moreira 7: Struggles to find a position where he can hurt the opposition in the first half. He changes gear after the break, becoming unstoppable and scoring his first goal for Milan in European competition and the first of his career. Pure energy.

Gonçalo Ramos 5.5: Uses the first two or three balls well, showing his usual tactical intelligence. The first heavy challenge takes him out of the game, and Amorim substitutes him as a precaution. (46' Pulisic 7.5: Captain America cannot stop scoring: his fifth goal in his last six games earns his team a hugely important win.)

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Coach Amorim 7: His substitutions win it, with Musah at full-back and Pulisic behind Cisse.

OLYMPIACOS

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Ortega 5: Not particularly at fault for the goals. Retrieves the ball from the back of the net four times and can do little about it.

Smajlović 5: Hutchinson overwhelms him, though he gives the Milan player too much room to shoot for the goal that sparks the comeback.

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Pirola 6.5: Helps create the opening goal and denies Cisse what looked a certain goal. Plays with relentless energy, though a difficult finish costs him half a point.

Retsos 5.5: Plays hard, at times too hard. The occasion seems to get to him before Milan's surge overwhelms him. (82' Toufakis not rated)

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Onyemaechi 5.5: Makes little impression in attack or defence.

Pedersen 6.5: A thorn in Milan's side for the first hour. Attacks with real force. (67' Saliakas 5.5: A clear step down from Pedersen.)

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Freuler 6: Wins the ball back and distributes it simply. Olympiacos play well while he still has energy in his legs.

Sá 5: Makes an unsporting fuss over an accidental blow from Cisse. Offers little protection, and his ideas are almost always muddled.

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Martins 6.5: Tests Maignan twice from distance and is Olympiacos' most inspired player. (72' Fortounis 5.5: Barely makes an impression.)

Silva 6.5: Scores a superb goal and attacks every ball with intensity.

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González 5: Diawara dominates him in the air, while his movement is limited and ineffective. (67' Yaremchuk 5.5: Has few playable balls.)

Coach Alguacil