Olunga scores double as Al Duhail SC defeat Al Ahli in season ender

The Harambee Star grabbed two second-half goals as his Qatari side registered a huge home win in their final match of the season

Kenya striker Michael Olunga scored two goals in the second half as Al Duhail SC roared to a 4-0 win against Al Ahli in their final match of the Qatar Stars League on Friday.

The towering Kenya international forward started in the match played at Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium but was forced to wait until the 54th minute to score his first goal of the day before he sealed his double in the 83rd minute.

Playing at home, Al Duhail took a deserved lead in the 35th minute when Brazilian forward Eduardo Pereira Rodrigues put them ahead before he also scored his second of the day in the 89th minute for the emphatic win.

Olunga, who joined Duhail from Kashiwa Reysol of Japan, was handed another start after his impressive display in the previous league match, which saw him score one goal as the team pulled off a 3-2 comeback win against Al Arabi last Saturday.

The Harambee Star did not disappoint on the day as he came close to opening the score in the 10th minute after his header sailed just over the bar from a corner-kick delivered by Ismail Mohamed.

Duhail continued to threaten for the opener and it was no surprise when they took a deserved lead. Rodrigues, who is nicknamed ‘Dudu’, put them ahead with a header from inside the penalty area, taking advantage of the cross that arrived from Mohamed, and was the goal that ended the first half of the match.

After the resumption, Duhail continued to press for the second goal and it was Olunga who missed a good chance after combining well with Kiam Mohammed, only to shoot wide with Al Ahli goalkeeper Yassin Naim out of position.

However, Olunga made amends for his mistakes to score in the 54th minute and put Duhail 2-0 up from a free header and then scored his second of the day but third for Duhail in the 84th minute, after battling past more than one defender and then shooting directly in the far right corner of the goalkeeper.

Rodrigues then wrapped up the huge victory with a stoppage-time goal with a shot from inside the penalty area.

The win means Duhail will finish the season in the second position after collecting 47 points from 22 matches, 13 fewer than league winners Al Sadd, who finished at the top with 60 points.

Olunga and Duhail will now head Jeddah for the group matches in the AFC Champions League.