Olunga 'regained his scoring boots' after Kashiwa Reysol double

The former Gor Mahia striker happy to score goals again after a dry spell which started when the league resumed in Japan

international Michael Olunga claims he has regained his scoring boots after ending a dry spell to help Kashiwa Reysol beat Shonan Bellmare 3-2 on Saturday.

Olunga earned a brace after going for three matches without finding the back of the net despite starting in all the previous encounters.

The former Thika United star scored the opener in the 19th minute with an assist from Yuta Kamiya. He earned the second from a spot-kick when Hayato Nakama was fouled inside the box in the 44th minute.

Nakama scored the third for Kashiwa Reysol in the 77th minute with Hayato providing the assist to help the home side register what became their second win of the season.

The former striker has since revealed he was delighted to get off the mark and promised to score more goals now that the gates are opened.

“Of course as a striker when you go into games your main aim is to score goals but at the end of the day in football, there are moments where you will have a goal drought and you cannot find the back of the net again,” Olunga told reporters after the match.

“But of course it is a good feeling to get my scoring boots back again and I know now the gates are open and it is going to be a different ball game altogether and today [Saturday] I scored two goals and I am looking forward to the upcoming games.”

On the overall performance of his team, Olunga said: “The game was a little bit intense you know [Shonan] is a team that came to press us and they were trying to close the space and in the early minutes it was a balanced affair and then we scored from a corner the first goal and the things went calm for us and then we tried to dominate the game and try to create more chances.

“I am glad we managed to score three goals but still we had a lot of chances to convert but we will have to work hard, it is a good victory because we had lost three games in a row and it a positive step to regain our momentum.”

Olunga and Nakama’s efforts ensured Reysol picked up a second win in five matches while Bellmare are still in search of a win in five attempts.

Reysol, now with six points after five matches, moved up the ladder and are now 12th while Bellmare dropped to the 17th spot with just a point.