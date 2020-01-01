Olunga: Kenya forward scores as Kashiwa Reysol fall to Sagan Tosu

The goal is the 16th for the Harambee Stars striker who is a clear leader in the Golden Boot race in Japan's top league

international Michael Olunga was on target again as Kashiwa Reysol fell to a 2-1 defeat by Sagan Tosu on Sunday.

Olunga – the J1 League top scorer with 16 goals from 15 games – opened the scoring for Kashiwa Reysol in the 24th minute. Sagan Tosu fought back and won the match courtesy of goals from Daichi Hayashi and Riki Harakawa.

Hayashi equalised in the 45th minute from the spot before Harakawa scored the winning goal in the 48th minute to deny Olunga’s side a third consecutive league win.

Olunga has had a dream start in ’s top-tier since he helped Kashiwa Reysol earn promotion last year.

In the last 3-0 win against Gamba Osaka, Olunga was on target as he scored in the second minute for his 15th goal. The Kenyan star was not part of the team that faced and defeated Shimizu S-Pulse 2-1 on September 5.

Olunga was named the J1 League Most Valuable Player of the month of August after stellar performances that have seen him lead his rivals for the Golden Boot award for the better part of the ongoing season.

The former FC star had a good month of August where he scored against Nagoya Grampus to help Kashiwa Reysol win 1-0. On August 5, he was not part of the team that played and won against Shonan Bellmare with a 1-0 scoreline.

He was named by coach Nelson 'Nelsinho' Baptista Junior in the team that featured against Yokohama F. Marinos and scored even though the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

When Cerezo Osaka defeated Kashiwa Reysol 3-1 in mid-August, Olunga did score - in the 88th minute - to open the gap even further away from his Golden boot rivals

The Harambee Star found the back of the net once when Kashiwa Reysol defeated Vissel Kobe in a 3-2 encounter on August 19.

He played against Oita Trinita on August 23 but he did not help his team register any win when the sides drew 0-0. He crowned a spectacular month of August with a brace against Kashima Antlers but Kashiwa Reysol were defeated 3-2 despite Olunga's personal brilliance.

“Hopefully, this is the beginning of many more, I am always working hard for the team's victory,” Olunga said when he was given the MVP award.

Apart from praises from Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa - who hopes Olunga’s goalscoring form will be key for Harambee Stars in the future Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and World Cup qualifiers - Senator James Orengo urged the former Thika United player to work even harder.

“Just keep it up and make us all proud,” Orengo tweeted then after the striker was named the MVP.

Kashiwa Reysol will play Sanfrecce Hiroshima on September 19.