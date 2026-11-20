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Dani Olmo's influence is not confined to the matches he plays in. It also extends to those he misses, as has been clearly evident with Barcelona and the Spanish national team in recent weeks.

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Sidelined for the whole of the past month, the attacking midfielder has shown through his absence just how much he matters to the collective. He's one of the players who can lift the team and give his teammates extra options on the pitch.

According to Spanish newspaper AS, Spain's recent defeat by England, Barcelona's loss in the Clasico and their modest first-half display against Atletico Madrid have all put the spotlight back on Olmo's technical value. His absence has left a void that's hard to fill.

Against England, Spain struggled with the physicality of Tuchel's side. The relentless high press also robbed them of their usual precision.

That's exactly where Olmo could have helped. His skill at moving between the lines might have let Spain regain their rhythm and take control of the match.

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Ander Herrera, who brings plenty of analytical experience alongside his playing career, described Olmo as "the best player in the world between the lines". He pointed to his positional sense and his ability to turn with the ball and shake off his marker.

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His absence showed in the tactical detail at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano too. One of England's centre-backs kept stepping up to mark Mikel Merino, a player with completely different attributes from Olmo's.

The Barcelona man's movement to receive the ball and his ability to switch play might have given Spain other solutions and forced England to deal with different threats.

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The numbers back this up. At the last World Cup, Olmo was among the players who most often moved to receive between the lines, with 175 runs into that space. That shows how well he creates passing options and helps teammates beat the press.

Not everything he offers shows up in the statistics, though. Some of his technical and tactical work is hard to measure, but it has a direct effect on how the team performs.

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With a possible return against Villarreal on the horizon, the quiet revolution he brings to Barcelona is back in focus.

His influence doesn't always get the attention it deserves, but Olmo plays a pivotal role in the Catalan system. He combines two tasks that seem contradictory. In possession, he gives the team organisation. At the same time, his ideas and movement unsettle opponents and make the difference.

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You can see it in how he adapts the team's play to the demands of each match, whether he's contributing to the build-up and controlling the tempo or moving cleverly to pull the opposition defence out of shape.

Nor is his role purely attacking. He leads the press, keeps the lines compact and provides defensive cover for his teammates.

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Barcelona missed all of that in the Clasico. Without Olmo, they lacked a link in the final third, and their build-up became hurried and disorganised.

It wasn't much different against Atletico Madrid, where they faced similar problems for long spells of the match.

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Out of possession, losing the ball in bad positions disrupted Barcelona's pressing, especially as the players lacked cohesion in one-on-one duels.

This is where one of Olmo's standout qualities comes in. He has a sharp sense of when to press, and he can close passing lanes and limit the opposition's options.

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The World Cup figures prove it. He made the most pressures, 305 in total, a number that reflects the work he puts in to help his team win the ball back and stay balanced defensively.

None of this makes Olmo a player who can guarantee results on his own or cover every shortcoming. It does, however, highlight the exceptional value he brings to the group.

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At a time when football leans ever more towards individualism and the pursuit of the spotlight, the Barcelona player chooses to put his abilities at the service of the team.

He accepts whatever role each match demands and works towards collective goals that go beyond his personal ambitions. Nobody needs to remind him that he's no more important than his teammates. Many players lack that mentality, and it explains a big part of his value on the pitch.