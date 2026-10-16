Olise and Sibari at the heart of the storm: explosive doubts surround Bayern Munich

Michael Olise has been sensational this season, yet his form has started to worry people inside Bayern Munich. Recent results have exposed just how much the team leans on the Frenchman's brilliance, and Didi Hamann, the former Bayern midfielder and Sky Sports analyst, has not held back.

Olise has scored eight goals and provided four assists in nine matches, but he saw red against Norway's Viking Stavanger after collecting two yellow cards, the second for a reckless challenge on Zlatko Tripic. Bayern finished the match with ten men, conceded an equaliser and drew 3-3. That stumble left Hamann fuming.

Speaking to "Bild", Hamann called it worrying that Bayern could not see out a game they had played with a numerical advantage, then spent 25 minutes a man down and threw away the win. His verdict: the team relies far too heavily on Olise's brilliance.

He added: "Bayern Munich have become overly reliant on Olise. If he doesn't do something, nobody else will. He is an exceptional player, and I don't even want to imagine what might happen if he were absent for a long period."

The criticism went beyond Olise. Hamann took aim at the rest of the attack, sparing only Harry Kane, whose numbers mirror those of the Frenchman: eight goals and four assists.

Luis Diaz and Lennart Karl have both dipped, Jamal Musiala is out injured and Serge Gnabry is still short of full fitness after a long spell on the sidelines. Ismael Saibari hasn't chipped in with the goals expected of him either. All of which piles more onto Olise and Kane.

Arsenal are next in the Champions League, and Olise will sit that one out through suspension. It is a genuine test of whether Bayern can cope without one of their sharpest attacking weapons. The question now demands an answer: do they have enough solutions, or is Olise's brilliance papering over a deeper attacking crisis?