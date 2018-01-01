Solskjaer: Manchester United have to entertain crowd

The only way is to attack at Manchester United, insisted caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following Sunday's win.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said have to entertain their fans as he praised the team following their third successive victory.

It was another entertaining outing at Old Trafford, where Solskjaer's in-form United outclassed slumping Bournemouth 4-1 on Sunday.

Paul Pogba scored twice for the second game in succession with Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku also on target in a comfortable victory for the Red Devils.

It was a third consecutive win for Solskjaer since replacing Jose Mourinho in a caretaker position until the end of the season.

The Portuguese was criticised for what many perceived to be an overly conservative approach during his time in charge at Old Trafford, which failed to bring the best out of the team's glittering array of attacking talent.

Since his departure United – sixth in the standings – have regained their attacking verve, scoring 12 goals and only conceding three since club favourite Solskjaer returned to Manchester from Norwegian side Molde.

Speaking to reporters after Sunday’s game, the 45-year-old Norwegian – who has brought attacking football back to the Theatre of Dreams – said: "You know, it's quite a few years since I was here but this is how it was.

"I've just gone about the job as I thought or as I experienced it when I was here as a player and as a young coach.

"We want to go attacking. We have been at home two games now and the crowd, we have to entertain them. We've got good players. I love working with good players. I love working with good people. They are good people the players. They want to learn, they want to improve.

Article continues below

"I just want to do my bit for the months I am here."

United’s revival under Solskjaer has seen them narrow the gap on fifth-placed to three points, having been eight points behind the Gunners following the 3-1 defeat to league leaders in Mourinho’s final game in charge shortly before Christmas.

Next up for the Red Devils is a trip to in the Premier League on Wednesday before facing Championship side in the third round on Saturday.