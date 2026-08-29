The 23-year-old suffered the injury shortly after the restart with the score at 2-0, twisting his knee in a challenge. Konstantelias went to ground, stayed down at first and put his hands over his face. Dortmund's physios then carried out the so-called drawer test on the pitch, which checks the stability of joints.

After that, Konstantelias could not continue. He limped off in the 54th minute to encouraging applause, with Marcel Sabitzer coming on for him. TV replays appeared to point to a more serious injury. Borussia Dortmund coach Niko Kovac (54) went straight over to Konstantelias by the touchline and tried to lift the mood of his new right winger, albeit without much success.

Dortmund sporting director Ole Book told Sky after the game: "We should be cautious about what we communicate today. But we are certainly concerned about a serious injury." Asked whether that concern was in the direction of a cruciate ligament tear, he said: "Yes, that is the case." For now, however, there will be further examinations.

Before he went off, Konstantelias had produced an immaculate Bundesliga debut in the black-and-yellows' shirt. Together with his fellow Greek Konstantinos Karetsas, he was involved in practically all of the runners-up's dangerous attacks.

His strong display brought the goal for 2-0 (45+1). Just before the break, he latched on to a fine pass from Maximilian Beier from the left. Cutting inside, Konstantelias finished through the legs of HSV defender Sebastiaan Bornauw (27). He got a slight touch on it and goalkeeper Daniel Heuer-Fernandes (33) had no chance of making the save.

Only a few days ago, Konstantelias arrived following the collapsed signing of Said El Mala (20, 1. FC Cologne), joining from PAOK Saloniki for €26 million. He is supposed to replace Karim Adeyemi (24), who moved to Barca, and already made a good impression in the Super Cup against Bayern Munich (1-2) a week ago.