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FBL-AWARD-BALLON D'OR-2026AFP
Karim Malim
Translated by

Old Trafford witnesses a historic night for Emery in the Premier League

U. Emery
P. Guardiola
M. Arteta
Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Manchester United
Aston Villa
Premier League
Spain
England

A number only the greats reach

Unai Emery continues to cement his place among the most prominent managers in Premier League history. The Spaniard reached a fresh milestone as his Aston Villa side faced Manchester United at Old Trafford in the tenth round of the Premier League.

According to statistics specialists Squawka, the clash marked Emery's 200th match in the Premier League, adding another chapter to his coaching career on English soil.

That figure makes Emery the fifth Spanish manager to reach the mark in the competition's history. He joins compatriots Rafael Benitez, Roberto Martinez, Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta.

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
10901155+1027
W
W
W
W
W
2
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
10712267+1922
W
W
L
W
W
3
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
107032113+821
L
L
L
W
W
4
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
105321410+418
W
L
W
W
L
5
ChelseaChelseaCHE
105141916+316
L
W
L
W
W
6
EvertonEvertonEVE
104421210+216
W
W
L
L
D
7
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
104331614+215
W
W
W
W
L
8
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
104331214-215
W
D
W
W
D
9
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
103521611+514
L
W
D
L
D
10
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
10352108+214
W
L
D
D
L
11
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
103341011-112
L
W
W
W
D
12
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
103341316-312
D
L
W
L
L
13
Hull CityHull CityHUL
102531111011
L
D
D
L
D
14
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
103251520-511
L
D
D
L
W
15
FulhamFulhamFUL
102441012-210
D
D
W
W
L
16
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
10235913-49
W
L
D
L
L
17
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
103071019-99
L
W
L
L
W
18
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
10226817-98
W
L
D
L
L
19
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
101451117-67
L
L
L
D
D
20
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
102171024-147
L
L
L
L
W
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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