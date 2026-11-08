Old Trafford witnesses a historic night for Emery in the Premier League

Unai Emery continues to cement his place among the most prominent managers in Premier League history. The Spaniard reached a fresh milestone as his Aston Villa side faced Manchester United at Old Trafford in the tenth round of the Premier League.

According to statistics specialists Squawka, the clash marked Emery's 200th match in the Premier League, adding another chapter to his coaching career on English soil.

That figure makes Emery the fifth Spanish manager to reach the mark in the competition's history. He joins compatriots Rafael Benitez, Roberto Martinez, Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta.