Rodri Hernández's move to Barcelona did not pass without controversy in the Spanish media, particularly given the divergent reactions from outlets affiliated with Real Madrid, who failed to persuade the Manchester City player to defend their colours.

Journalist David Sánchez mocked the sudden shift in the Madrid media over their assessment of the Spain captain after he chose the Catalan club and rejected Real Madrid.

Speaking on the La Tribu programme on Radio Marca, Sánchez said: "Just three weeks ago, Rodri was a strategic signing, the best midfielder in the world, and the man who would give José Mourinho's team the shape it needed next season."

He added sarcastically: "But Rodri chose Barcelona and rejected Real Madrid, and since then the narrative has changed. Rodri has become old, almost finished, with major fears of him suffering a new injury, as well as his high salary."

That change in narrative, he said, went as far as spinning Real Madrid's failure to sign Rodri into a gain for the club: "That is, they succeeded in dodging a bullet. We have to laugh, in fact we have to admire them."

Barcelona, by contrast, landed a double win by signing the player, Sánchez argued. "It is a completely successful deal for Barcelona and for Joan Laporta, because the club not only signed the best holding midfielder in the world, but also snatched him from their eternal rival Real Madrid."

He signed off with a sarcastic comparison between the two clubs' choices: "Real Madrid have Diomande, and Barcelona have Rodri. We will see what happens at the end of the season."