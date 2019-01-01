Ola Aina: Torino's 100% Serie A start ends with Lecce defeat

The Nigerian full-back played every minute of the Bulls’ loss to the Yellow and Reds

’s perfect start to the season came to an end on Monday night as they lost to newly-promoted Lecce at Stadio Olimpico.

Ola Aina was making his third league appearance of the campaign and second consecutive start, but it was the visitors that took the lead in the first half through Diego Farias.

Andrea Belotti equalised for the Bulls in the 58th minute, before Marco Mancosu would have the final say 15 minutes later, for Lecce’s first league win this term.

Aina had a decent outing, making a total of 50 passes and recorded a passing accuracy of 82%.

On the offensive side, he had one shot and produced two dribbles, while on the defensive side, he made one clearance and one interception.

With no action this week having crashed out in the second qualifying round to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Torino’s next involvement is a Serie A away trip to on Sunday.