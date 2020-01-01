Okyere: Ghana striker signs for Gintra Universitetas

The top-flight outfit completed the signing of the 24-year-old from Spanish side Rayo Vallecano

Lithuanian champions Gintra Universitestas have secured the services of striker Priscilla Okyere on a one-year deal.

Okyere had sealed an initial move in Europe with last October from Serbian side Spartak Subotica, but parted ways with the Primera Iberdrola side over limited playing time.

The 24-year-old has now completed her transfer to the Lithuanian giants after a successful medical and agreeing to personal terms with the Black and Yellow on Monday.

Her arrival will boost the ranks of Rimantas Viktoravicius' team as they bid to extend their domestic dominance in Lithuania and their Women's campaign later this year.

Hours after her unveiling, the former Ampem Darkoaa Ladies made her debut for Gintra and provided three assists in their 7-0 friendly win over against MFK Kauno Zagiris on Monday evening.

Nuestra futbolista @PriscyOkyere se convierte en nueva jugadora del Gintra de la primera division de Lituania, firma por 1 temporada 📝📝 pic.twitter.com/zoRPjErwQn — SQHfemenino (@SHfemenino) February 10, 2020

Happy to have assisted 3 goals on my debut for Fc Gintra Universitetas against MFK Kauno Žagiris❤️⚽



More coming your way in subsequent matches. God is the reason 🔥🙏 #KAKA14 pic.twitter.com/5YxKq7PQpU — Priscilla Okyere (@PriscyOkyere) February 10, 2020

Okyere will aim to inspire Gintra to glory in the Lithuanian women's league, Baltic women's league and Women's Champions League.

They will conclude their pre-season tour in a winter tournament at the Vilnius MFA Zalgiris Club on Saturday, February 15 in Kaunas.