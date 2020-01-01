Okello: Uganda ace debuts with goal for Paradou AC in Algeria Cup

The Cranes star was on target as his new side made it to the last eight of the domestic competition

international Allan Okello scored in his debut as his team Paradou AC defeated MC El Bayadh 5-0 in the Algerian Cup.

The 19-year old former KCCA FC player joined the club late in January and went on to sign a four-year contract.

Yousri Bouzok opened the scoring for the hosts after a quarter an hour. It was the only goal in the first half as the visitors upped their tempo and played with high concentration to avoid conceding more goals early.

After the break, Tarek Bouabta doubled the advantage in the 56th minute before Abdelkahar Kadri added a third two minutes later to ensure his team had a comfortable lead.

Hicham Messiad scored the fourth for Paradou before the Uganda international put the icing on the cake with a 90th-minute strike which ensured his team finished the tie with a 5-0 win and advance to the quarter-finals.

Defending champions CR Belouizdad have been eliminated after losing by a solitary goal to Adel Djaabout in the 38th minute from the penalty spot.