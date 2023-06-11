'Oh blondie' - Man Utd target Mason Mount shows off new bleached hair and Fikayo Tomori & James Maddison love it

Mason Mount unveiled his new look with bleached hair on his Instagram account, grabbing the eyeballs of fans and teammates alike.

Mount's new bold look

Fikayo Tomori and James Maddison comment

Uncertain future at Chelsea

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea's star midfielder Mount debuted his new look in a post on his Instagram account, grabbing the attention of his current and former teammates.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

WHAT THEY SAID: His former Chelsea teammate Fikayo Tomori commented, "Oh blondie👀" on Mount's new look. "Willllll the real slim shady please stand up," commented James Maddison, comparing his new look to Eminem.

THE GOSSIP: Mount is entering the final year of his contract with Chelsea, and his renewal talks have hit an impasse. The 24-year-old midfielder has been on the radar of Manchester United, who reportedly put in a bid for the player which Chelsea rejected. The Blues are willing to sell the player if their valuation is met but could risk losing him for free next season.

WHAT NEXT FOR Mason Mount? With no agreement with Chelsea so far, Mount could be on his way out with Manchester United lurking.