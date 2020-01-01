Oghiabekhva assists, bags hat-trick as Minsk thrash Dnepr Mogilev

The Nigerian hit her fourth treble this season as her side cruised past their opponents in their latest league contest on Sunday

Emuidzhi Oghiabekhva netted a hat-trick for Minsk in a 9-0 victory over Dnepr Mogilev in a Belarusian Women's League match on Sunday.

Having hit four in a 6-1 win over ABFF WU19 last week, Oghiabekhva did not take her foot off the pedal as she netted her fourth treble this season and third in a row in her side's latest triumph.

The visitors did not take long to gain the lead as Tamila Khimich intercepted a back-pass to fire the home side ahead inside the opening 20 seconds and almost netted her second a minute later.

In the fourth minute, Oghiabekhva found space from the middle of the park to launch a long pass to Khimich, who rounded the goalkeeper to slot home her second of the match.

Moments after seeing her effort go wide, the 30-year-old grabbed the third goal of the match in the 11th minute with a good finish before Anna Kozyupa netted the fourth 10 minutes later.

Six minutes after the restart, Oghiabekhva scored her second goal of the match to continue the surge of goals before she raced into the defence to complete her treble three minutes later.

Red-hot Khimich maintained Minsk's ruthless attack as she hit her hat-trick in the 54th minute before hitting her fourth 14 minutes later and then her fifth and the hosts' ninth three minutes from full-time.

The latest treble takes Ogbiabekhva's goal tally to 16 in eight games this season for Minsk and she lasted 54 minutes of the tie.

's Alvina Niyolle played for 63 minutes while Cote d'Ivoire's Nadege Cisse lasted the duration but 's Chioma Wogu missed out as she continued with her recovery from injury.

The latest win keeps holders Minsk just behind leaders Dinamo-BPUSC, with 18 points from eight matches this term.

Minsk will seek to continue their quest to reclaim the top spot when they host Botsor in their next top-flight encounter on July 5.