Oghenekaro Etebo breaks Stoke City duck to end winless run

Congo DR striker Afobe got the second goal as the Potters earned a win in Saturday's English Championship encounter

Oghenekaro Etebo and Benik Afobe led to a 2-0 victory over , thus, ending a six-game winless run.

The Potters last tasted victory mid-January, when they defeated highflyers 2-1. They came closer to halting the unimpressive run in their last two games but were forced to settle for stalemates against Ipswich Town and respectively.

15 minutes into Saturday's outing, Etebo set them up for a victory after wrapping up a counter-attacking move with an empathic strike for his first goal in .

Afobe, who returned to the starting line-up, then made the points safe for the Potters with his 74th-minute effort.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderer striker put in a man-of-the-match display and got his ninth goal, eighth in the Championship, of the season. Etebo, however, made his 25th league appearance.

The win was Nathan Jones’ second as Stoke's manager and they are 16th in the log after picking 44 points from 35 games.

Next up is a trip to Loftus Road to face Queens Park on Saturday.