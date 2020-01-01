Ogebe makes losing debut for Sportis KKP Bydgoszcz against Abambila's Medyk Konin

The Nigerian began competitive life with the Polish side on a disappointing note with a defeat to the Ghanaian's team

Alice Ogebe made her competitive debut for Sportis KKP Bydgoszcz but they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Enerstina Abambila's Medyk Konin in a Polish Ekstraliga encounter on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Ogebe joined the Polish top-flight outfit from Spanish Primera Iberdrola side in June and moved to integrate herself, featuring in some pre-season games for Sportis.

She was notably outstanding against rivals IKKP Inowrocław, bagging a brace of assists and goals in their 9-0 friendly win after she earlier provided two assists in a 3-2 win over Medyk Konin.

Sportis made a fine start to the campaign with a 1-0 win at APLG Gdansk last week but were without the services of 's Ogebe for administrative reasons, who tasted her first competitive game against Medyk.

For Abambila, the Ghanaian featured prominently for Medyk even though they were held to a 1-1 draw by Katowice in their opener, and was keen to inspire her Polish side to their first win at Sportis.

Medyk made an impressive start to the encounter against Sportis as they raced into an early lead after Anna Gawronska assisted Klaudia Fabova to fire home just four minutes into the contest.

Sportis' hopes of avoiding a defeat were dashed as they failed to clear a cross from the corner which fell in the path of Medyk's Alicja Piechocha, to latch home from distance two minutes from time.

Ogebe lasted the duration of the match on her debut in Sportis' first defeat, as Abambila played from the start to finish in Medyk's first win of the season on her second appearance this term.

The result saw Sportis drop to eighth on the Polish top-flight log with three points from two matches, while Medyk moved to fourth with four points from the same number of games.

In the next fixtures, Sportis will visit 10th-placed ROW Rybnik on August 21, while Medyk will host rock-bottom Olimpia Szczecin, who boasts of striker Mpeh Bissong on the same day.