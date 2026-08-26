Manchester City have confirmed the departure of one of their stars from the Etihad Stadium in this summer window, a move few Sky Blues fans saw coming.

An official statement from the English club confirmed the permanent transfer of Spanish midfielder Nico Gonzalez to Newcastle United, ending an 18-month spell within City's walls.

Gonzalez, 24, made 59 appearances across all competitions for City and scored four goals before deciding to seek more regular football away from the Citizens.

The midfielder bid farewell to City's fans with a moving message. "It was an honour for me to be part of this great club," he said. "It is difficult for anyone from the outside to grasp the greatness of Manchester City. The management, the players, the coaches and the fans make it truly special."

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"I enjoyed every moment here, but I want to play more, and I leave carrying nothing but all the love and gratitude," he added. "I learned a great deal alongside the best players and coaches in the world, and I thank all my team-mates, the technical staff and the fans for their support, and I wish the team every success."