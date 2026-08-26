Officially: Manchester City announce the signing of Ayoub Bouaddi

Manchester City announced on Wednesday, via their official website, the signing of Morocco's Ayyoub Bouaddi from French side Lille. The five-year contract ties him to the English club until 2031, with the transfer procedures completed and the international clearances granted.

Bouaddi, 18, arrives as one of the most prominent young talents in world football. He racked up 96 appearances in Lille's shirt and has already featured eight times for the Morocco national team.

The Moroccan midfielder made his Lille first-team bow in the UEFA Europa Conference League, just three days after turning 16. He gradually established himself as one of the key figures in the French club's midfield.

Bouaddi: Manchester City are the best club in the world

Bouaddi spoke after sealing his move to Manchester City: "It's a very special day for me and my family."

He added: "For me, Manchester City are the best club in the world. It's a dream to be here and to be able to call myself a Manchester City player."

He continued: "I've watched City for many years, and I love their style of play. The club always try to produce high-quality football, and they have proven to be a team that knows how to win. This club feels as though it was built to achieve victories."

The teenager went on: "The team includes world-class players, Enzo is a great coach, and I'm really looking forward to playing at the Etihad Stadium in front of all the fans."

Reflecting on his own game, the Moroccan explained: "I still have a lot to develop, as I'm only 18. I'm pleased with the progress I've made so far, but I know I can improve a great deal, and there's no better place for me to do that."

He concluded: "This club demands the winning of trophies, and I'll give everything I have to make sure we compete for every title."

Hugo Viana: Bouaddi possesses enormous potential

Manchester City sporting director Hugo Viana praised Bouaddi's abilities, stressing the player possesses great potential.

Viana said: "Ayyoub's potential is enormous. He is a player who possesses everything a top-level midfielder needs."

He added: "Although he is only 18, he already possesses exceptional footballing intelligence, and he will continue to develop under the leadership of Enzo Maresca."

The Portuguese continued: "We followed him very closely, and over time we became more convinced that he is a huge talent who will shine with Manchester City."

Shining with the Morocco national team

Bouaddi caught the eye with Morocco at the latest World Cup. Deployed as a defensive midfielder, he impressed with his composure and his ability to control the tempo of play.

The numbers backed it up against Brazil. Morocco's possession reached close to 70% in the first half, while Bouaddi's passing accuracy hit 91%. He completed all 16 of his passes in the attacking third, recovered the ball six times, made five interceptions and won nine duels.

Bouaddi reached the World Cup quarter-final with Morocco before their exit against France.

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Bouaddi wears the number 32 shirt

Manchester City revealed that Bouaddi will wear the number 32 shirt, the same number he wore during his spell with Lille.

He becomes City's fourth signing of the summer transfer window, following Elliot Anderson, Jeremy Monga and Geronimo Rulli.

Bouaddi hopes to keep developing within Manchester City's ranks and raise his level under the guidance of the coaching staff, at the start of a new chapter in his professional career.

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