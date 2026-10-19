The Egyptian Football Association has received FIFA's disciplinary committee rulings on the sanctions handed to Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan, team director Ibrahim Hassan and player Mostafa Zikou. The Hassan brothers were each suspended for three matches, while Zikou was banned for five.

In an official statement, the EFA confirmed it has formally asked FIFA's disciplinary committee for the detailed reasons behind the decisions, so it can study them and weigh up the legal position in each case.

The aim is clear. By obtaining the grounds for the rulings, the EFA wants to decide on the right legal route, laying the groundwork for an appeal under the applicable regulations in a bid to amend the sanctions against the head coach, the team director and Zikou.

The punishments followed comments made in the aftermath of Egypt's clash with Argentina at the 2026 World Cup. The Pharaohs lost that round of 16 tie 3-2, and FIFA and the match officials were accused of helping Argentina.

As things stand, the trio will miss both matches against Malawi this November in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The twins will also sit out Egypt's opening fixture in March 2027 against Angola.

Zikou faces a longer wait. His absence runs until June, ruling him out of the remaining four AFCON 2027 qualifiers plus one further game.







