In a surprise move that runs counter to their investment policy of recent years, Chelsea have officially announced the signing of veteran English striker Danny Welbeck from Brighton on a two-year deal, answering the wishes of new manager Xabi Alonso.

The London club confirmed the news in a press statement issued today, Saturday, which read: "Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of Danny Welbeck from fellow Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion." For the 35-year-old, it marks a return to the ranks of the big clubs.

Behind the deal sits a direct request from Alonso. The Spaniard took up his duties at Stamford Bridge this summer, his first taste of the Premier League after a disappointing spell with Real Madrid, and he insisted on signing an experienced player used to the pressures of English football.

Welbeck boasts a distinguished Premier League record. He turned out for Manchester United and Arsenal before becoming an invaluable component in Brighton's ranks last season, scoring 14 goals and providing two assists in 40 matches across all competitions.

Chelsea were taking little risk here. Only one year remained on Welbeck's Brighton contract, until June 2027, which made it easier to complete the transfer on terms suitable for both parties over two seasons.

Signing an established name marks a notable shift in strategy for a club that has leaned on young players in recent years. Handing Alonso broad powers over recruitment was one of his fundamental conditions upon joining, especially after he received a valuable welcome gift in the shape of Morgan Rogers for 138 million euros.

For Welbeck, the deal keeps his career going in his homeland after a lifetime spent playing exclusively in the United Kingdom. It is one last great challenge, a chance to prove that experience and quality know no age limit.